Our senses: smell, vision, hearing, taste, and touch, are bridges that connect us to the world we live in, to life itself. Knock out two of the five bridges, and 40 percent of our sensory input is gone. That's what a lot of COVID-19 patients who lose their taste and smell are experiencing.
A lot of our own memories and the things we do, are based around our senses. Not being able to do some things like eating your favorite meal, or even being able to smell flowers or candles, can affect your mental health and your emotional well-being.
Dr. Shawn Jones, an E.N.T. with Baptist Health Paducah says, fortunately, for many patients, their sense of smell and taste comes back within a few weeks, but they can also develop other problems.
“Some people can take up to six months, it turns out that for some of the patients who do not regain full smell and taste it can actually have dysosmia," Jones said. "There's a malfunction of the nerve to a certain degree that causes them to smell things that aren't present or in an abnormal way.” Jones also says, losing your sense of taste and smell is actually a sign of a mild case, which means the likelihood of you being hospitalized or on a ventilator is not high.
A recent study on the "Journal of Internal Medicine" says 86 percent of those who had a mild case of COVID-19, reported losing their sense of taste and smell. They also found that more than 15 percent of people did not get their sense of taste and smell back after 60 days, and more almost 5 percent say it still hasn't returned.
If you are having trouble with loss of taste and smell, you can consult with an E.N.T. For more information on COVID-19, click here.