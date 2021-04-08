PADUCAH — April is Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month, and sexual assault advocacy centers like Lotus in Paducah are holding events to raise awareness.
They held their first of many Chalk the Walk events Thursday afternoon at Paducah Beer Werks and Dry Ground Brewing.
Members chalked statistics, supportive statements, and other messages to raise awareness.
Community Impact Director Amberly Haverstock said they also have a new theme this month to fight these terrible acts on another platform.
"The national theme this year is 'We can build safe online spaces,' and we know that sexual harassment and abuse and violence happens in all communities and that includes our online spaces, " said Haverstock.
Haverstock said there are different ways to support survivors that many people may not realize.
"Just within our everyday attitudes, and our behaviors, and the conversations that we have at home or with our co-workers," said Haverstock. "[We need] to really support survivors and to communicate intolerance for violence."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says sexual violence will affect about 33% of women and 25% of men at some point in their lives.
Lotus serves more than 1,500 survivors, children, and families each year.
Therapist Beth Jordan supports these individuals every day.
"The most significant moments to me are when someone says 'I thought that I would never be able to sleep again through the night,' or 'I would never feel safe again,' and/or 'I thought I'd never be able to be in another relationship,' and they report feeling safer or they report being able to sleep at night," said Jordan.
She and the rest of the team are using all their tools and resources to meet people where they are, raise awareness and prevention, and educate their communities.
Sexual exploitation, harassment, and abuse happen online, too. Trauma is now a threat as close as the click of a mouse.
"Trauma is an overwhelming and intense experience that provides a lot of psychological and emotional distress," said Jordan. "That distress affects relationships, it affects careers, it affects the way they feel about themselves."
Lotus asks everyone to utilize the resources around them to help survivors and increase the prevention of sexual assault and child abuse.
"A part of being trauma-informed is just approaching these online spaces with the knowledge that people are going to see what you are posting, or people that you are going to be encountering could have likely experienced trauma," said Jordan.
You are asked to recognize that you share online space with survivors, report acts of sexual violence and assault online, creating a safer space for survivors.
Jordan said we need to continue to help survivors to hope, heal, and grow.
Chalk the Walk
Lotus is giving digital safety tips for families at each Chalk the Walk event.
There will be more chalking events this month in the Purchase Area region.
You can find their schedule of events on their Facebook page.
You can answer trivia questions for a prize, access more information about what Lotus is doing, and enter for a drawing.
The grand prize is a foosball table. They will draw for that at the end of the month.
Other events
Lotus will sign a proclamation with the mayor on April 13 at the Paducah City Commission meeting.
They will also hold a card making event at their Paducah location, celebrating the wrap-up of their campus on April 17. The community is invited for the socially-distanced event. You must bring and wear a mask or facial covering to attend.