PADUCAH — The road to healing can be a long one for survivors of abuse and sexual violence, especially during a pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic also makes it tough for organizations trying to raise money to support their clients.
Lotus in Paducah knows. The nonprofit has struggled to reschedule its Men Who Cook fundraiser after it was canceled in March.
Community Impact Director Amberly Haverstock said it has been a long year.
"We had to cancel the event with hopes of rescheduling, were not able to do that due to the pandemic, and so we are having our virtual event," said Haverstock. "We're so excited to share the stories of survivors and really connect people to our mission in a deeper way."
The "Hope. Heal. Grow." virtual event is raising money for Lotus' Art & Science of Healing and expansion of its sanctuary project. Construction has already begun at Lotus' Paducah site. The project is creating therapeutic outdoor green spaces for survivors to use in their road to healing and growth.
"You'll also have a chance to support pieces of inspirational artwork throughout our facility and our therapeutic and healing spaces to really create that environment for folks," said Haverstock.
"You'll also have the opportunity to support different interventions, specialized services, children's medical exams, therapeutic tool kits, forensic interviews, and those services that support children and family."
The event explores the journey of survivors and the ongoing effort to help them overcome their trauma.
Those who attend the virtual event will hear from survivors like Stephanie Norris.
"For me, my stuff was suppressed for so long that I just, it was such a big demon to face," said Norris.
She volunteers with Lotus as a member of its Survivors Council.
Norris survived sexual abuse as a child. Lotus helped her heal.
She said the open spaces do more than you know.
"It allows you to get into nature, to just really hone in on your own, what's inside. And it gets you, it gets you out of the busyness of the world," said Norris. "It allows you to feel what you need to feel in order to be able to heal."
The event will also include an auction, to raise money for the project, helping survivors heal in the spaces they need.
"The pandemic has not slowed down the child abuse and sexual violence. We are continuing to serve folks," said Haverstock. "We are continuing to have an increased demand for services this year, and will anticipate to serve 1,500 survivors and children and families who have been affected by child abuse and sexual violence."
Lotus asks for your support in its journey to help heal hundreds of people in your community.
The 20-minute virtual event is set to begin promptly at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Click here to watch the virtual event, or to donate to the impact auction.