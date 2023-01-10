MAYFIELD, KY — "Survivors" and "recovery." These two words have become synonymous with the tornado that swept through the western Kentucky region in December of 2021. But for those who experienced sexual violence and abuse in the wake of the destruction, the words take on a whole new meaning.
During the six-month period following the December 10 tornado, Lotus Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center says they saw in Mayfield an increase of 98 percent in sexual abuse, 50 percent in witness to violence, 100 percent in human trafficking, and 600 percent in child sexual abuse material cases.
For those survivors, Lotus hopes to bring safety, healing, and justice.
"We see the goal of recovery as not only surviving trauma but also opening up to the possibilities of hope, healing, and growth. And like the lotus flower, under the right conditions, the possibilities for growth are limitless," the organization explains on their website.
In a Tuesday release from the nonprofit, Lotus Executive Director Lori Wells Brown explained the connection between natural disasters, child abuse, and sexual violence.
“Natural disasters generate significant stressors for individuals, families, and communities, and research demonstrates an increase in the prevalence and severity of interpersonal violence following these events in both the short and long-term," Brown said.
Lotus serves all eight counties of Kentucky's Purchase Region. They closed their satellite office in Murray after their lease at the Weaks Center ended, they explained in the release, selecting Mayfield as the location for their next office due to the impact of the tornado and the accessibility of the location for survivors in all eight counties.
Brown says she hopes the centerall location will serve as a "well of resilience" for the surrounding community and the region as a whole.
“Our Mayfield satellite office will allow us to increase access to specialized services, improving safety, healing, and justice outcomes for survivors of sexual violence, child victims of abuse, and their families," Brown remarked in a statement included in the release.
The organization plans to open the new Mayfield office in the spring of 2023, saying they expect a web page with more information to launch in the coming weeks.
At the time of the release, Lotus reported they had secured 80 percent of the $1,250,000 needed to complete the project, with funding coming from the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, the Honorable Kentucky Colonels, and American Rescue Plan Act.
The money will be used to renovate their new office space at the former Illinois Central Gulf Federation Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way building on Broadway Street.
Renovations include structural improvements to the property and customization of the space to facilitate forensic services, specialized medical examinations, family and legal advocacy, personal advocacy, therapeutic and restorative services, and community programming, the release explains.
To contribute to the project, click here and indicate "Mayfield Satellite Campus Project" in the notes field of the donation form. Alternatively, you can mail a check to PO Box 8506, Paducah, KY 42002, payable to Lotus, with “Mayfield Satellite Office Project” in the memo line.
Lotus' Children's Advocacy Center, family support programs, and the sexual violence resource center provide help to survivors and their family members in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. If you need assistance, you can call their 24-hour helpline at 1-800-928-7273. You can also click here.