PADUCAH — There's growing concern from people who live on North Friendship Road over a Huck's gas station proposed by Martin and Bailey Inc.
The proposed gas station would be built at the intersection of North Friendship Road and Alben Barkley Drive, right next to Lotus. Lotus is a child advocacy and sexual assault resource center. The organization fears the gas station will negatively impact its peaceful, healing atmosphere.
"It's calming to me," says Lynn Hayden.
Hayden is one of many survivors who have experienced the life-changing counseling and services Lotus offers. She's worried that having a gas station next door could drastically change things.
"It's just not going to be as healing, and there's a lot of healing that goes on in this place," says Hayden.
Lotus is in the process of creating walking trails and outdoor places where the people it serves can rest and heal from the traumatic events they've survived. The property where the gas station might go is a little more than 8 feet away from Lotus's driveway. That’s too close for Lotus Executive Director Lori Brown.
"We've spent the last three years investing about $3.5 million on the campus to be able to design not only our facility, but the grounds outside for the delivery of specialized children's advocacy and sexual violence resource services," says Brown.
Brown says Lotus worries having a gas station next door will bring more traffic into an already congested area. The biggest concern for Brown, though, is the safety of Lotus' clients.
"For survivors, that sense of safety, finding a place where they can feel safe is necessary," says Brown.
For the gas station to be built, Martin and Bailey Inc. needs approval for conditional use from the Paducah City Planning Committee and the Board of Adjustments. The planning committee will hold a public meeting on the issue. Before the gas station is added to the planning committee’s agenda, a traffic study will be done in the area.
Paducah Mayor George Bray says his office has been hearing from people opposed to the gas station. The Paducah City Commission has no say on whether the project gets approved. Bray says all sides will be able to let their voices be heard.
"These are all valid concerns, but there is a process where citizens can express their concerns," says Bray.
Bray says Huck’s will be responsible for the traffic study. It’s unclear when the traffic study will be conducted.
Local 6 is expecting a statement from Martin and Bailey Inc. on the issue. When we receive the statement, we will publish it.