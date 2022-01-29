MAYFIELD, KY-- A little bit of Louisiana love was brought to Mayfield along with nearly 4,000 meals in total for tornado victims and first responders. United by BBQ, a non-profit, is delivering meals to Kentucky and Tennessee communites impacted by the December 10th tornado.
One of the many stops this weekend for United by BBQ was the Mayfield-Graves County Point of Distribution Center. There were some familiar faces helping out. Bruce Mitchell and Ronnie Adams from History TV's Swamp People were volunteering with the non-profit.
This non-profit travels around the United States cooking for those effected by natural disasters. Nearly two months after the tornado, they still felt compelled to come to Mayfield and surrounding communities.
"The problem is everybody leaves. You still got your needs. We said let's go up there and bring some Louisiana love to them," says Petkevicius.
An assembly line boxed up that Louisiana love to take to first responders and tornado victims.
"It's all about showing people love. Look, you're gonna get through, and we're gonna give you hope. You're gonna open up this box of BBQ, and you're gonna say somebody loves me," says Petkevicius.
They'll be here all weekend, but Jeff says the kindness doesn't have to stop when his team leaves.
"Just find a way to go out there and help someone. In this particular area, where you're at, you got tons of people that you can help," says Petkevicius.
They're wrapping up their food deliveries Sunday. The menu includes pastalaya, pulled pork and green beans.