LOUISVILLE, KY — Louisville's metro government is expected to announce a "substantial" financial settlement Tuesday afternoon as high as $12 million with the family of Breonna Taylor, according to the Courier Journal.
The settlement is expected to be announced at 1 p.m. local time at a press conference at City Mayor Greg Fischer's office, with Taylor's family and attorneys Ben Crump, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker.
The Courier Journal is reporting the settlement has not been disclosed, but is likely to be as much as $12 million, according to a person familiar with the agreement but not authorized to share more details.
The Courier Journal also reports a second source with knowledge about the details, but said they could not be identified said it is expected to dwarf the biggest city payout related to actions by Louisville police.
In addition to the payment, the deal is expected to include several policing reforms, according to the Courier Journal.
Local 6 will be watching the press conference at 1 p.m. and will keep you updated.