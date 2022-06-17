LOUISVILLE, KY — Keith Hunter, a Louisville attorney, was convicted of tax evasion by a federal jury following a five day trial in the United Stated District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.
According to evidence presented at the trial, Hunter evaded the payment of $1,124,620 in federal income taxes, penalties, and interest over a period of 6 years between 2000 and 2011 by concealing his assets in various ways.
According to a statement released today, evidence presented during the trial showed that Hunter intentionally provided false and misleading information about his assets to the IRS. He concealed his assets by storing his personal income in a client's escrow account and a nominee bank account, purchasing a home through a nominee as a charitable donation, and by misusing cashier's checks.
Hunter faces a maximum of 5 years in prison with no possibility of parole. He will now be scheduled to appear before a district court judge who will determine his sentence.