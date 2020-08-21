MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Louisville man faces theft, trespassing and illegal fishing charged in Marshall County, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says.
According to information released Friday by Fish and Wildlife, the man had set up a campsite on private property in Marshall County without permission from the owner. Conservation officers say they spotted 47-year-old Gee Man on Aug. 16 in a wooded area off of U.S. 62 new Calvert City, and arrested him. Man is charged with two counts of entry on land to shoot, hunt, fish or trap without consent, one count of third-degree criminal trespassing, one count of theft by unlawful taking under $500, one count of receiving stolen property under $500 and one count of fishing without a license.
Fish and Wildlife says multiple law enforcement agencies have been searching various parts of Marshall County after receiving reports that a man was living on private property without permission. When he was arrested, investigators say Man had a fillet knife he is accused of stealing from a building in the area and clothing he allegedly stole from a property owner nearby. Investigators say Man was photographed going into the building, and he was seen leaving with the knife, as well as fishing poles. Investigators say Man was seen fishing from a pond on private property as well.
Man is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 7 in Marshall County District Court.