PADUCAH--A Louisville man is injured after a shooting in Paducah early Saturday morning.
The Paducah Police Department says the shooting happened at Hughes Kitchen on Oscar Cross Boulevard.
They responded to several "shots fired" calls.
They learned that Olajuwon Harmon, 26, of Louisville, was shot and transported to a local hospital.
Paducah Police say Harmon was transported to another hospital out of the local area for treatment of his injuries.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Any information leading to an arrest or indictment could result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.