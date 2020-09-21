LOUISVILLE, KY -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a memorandum ahead of the announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.
In the memorandum, Robert Schroeder, the Chief of Police declared a state of emergency for LMPD.
"To ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions, effective immediately the LMPD will operate under the emergency staffing and reporting guidelines as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, Emergency Response Plan, and collective bargaining agreements until further notice." Schroeder wrote.
Schroeder also says, effective immediately, all off-days are cancelled and vacation time that had not been previously approved is cancelled as well.
The entire memorandum can be accessed below.