LOUISVILLE, KY— Louisville Police Officer Jason Maguire has been placed on administrative reassignment after he shot a suspect during a confrontation on Thursday.
Officers say they responded to a stolen car where they found Thomas Brooks sitting in the car. Thomas was not cooperative when approached.
Body cam video shows police approaching Brooks in the car. When police command him to get out of the car, Brooks drove away from officers. This is when Maguire fired several shots at the car, hitting Brooks in his upper right arm, WAVE 3 reports.
Brooks continued driving away after being shot, before crashing and fleeing on foot. Police caught Brooks and took him into custody.
"As you saw, no run is routine for our officers. This was a stolen vehicle," Special Investigations Division Commander Jamey Schwab said. "It could have gone very easily with the suspect being taken into custody. It could've gone like it did. Fortunately nobody was injured or killed in this situation."
Police say drugs were found inside the stolen vehicle. Police also said in a news conference Friday afternoon that Brooks had several outstanding felony warrants.