LOUISVILLE, KY — Authorities in Louisville have called off an evacuation after warning residents to avoid an area downtown because of an RV parked there.
The MetroSafe emergency dispatch center told Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE-TV the RV was parked near the intersection of 5th and Main streets — which is near the Humana building — and people were advised to avoid that area while police investigate. The area was being evacuated, but that evacuation has since been called off.
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to WAVE-TV that officers were aware of the RV, and were being cautious as they investigated it. The Courier Journal reported that a report about the RV came in to authorities after 2 p.m. ET Friday. The newspaper reported that a 300-foot radius of that area was evacuated. However, authorities announced around 4 p.m. ET that the evacuation is no longer in effect.
Communities are on edge after a 63-year-old man killed himself when he detonated a bomb inside an RV parked outside the AT&T building in downtown Nashville on Christmas day. Authorities are continuing to investigate what may have motivated the man to commit the bombing that killed him and wounded others, as well as causing communications outages that affected multiple Southern states.
Police in Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday investigated an RV parted in a downtown parking lot after an officer noticed it and an explosives detection dog alerted to the vehicle. The Courier Journal reports that no explosives were found in that vehicle. Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX reports that the vehicle was parked there by a family making their way to Georgia from Michigan. The family parked in the lot so they could spend New Year's Eve in a nearby hotel. “I just feel bad for people who were enjoying New Year’s Eve and having a great time in the bars,” the vehicle's owner told WLEX.