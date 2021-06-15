LOUISVILLE, KY– Cory Evans, the LMPD officer accused of striking a protester with a riot stick, resigned on Tuesday.
The Department of Justice announced last week it was investigating Evans for allegedly hitting a kneeling protester during last summers Breonna Taylor protests.
Evans is potentially facing charges of violating a persons civil rights, which could result in up to ten years in prison.
“Effective immediately I resign from the Louisville Metro Police Department,” was all Evans wrote in his resignation letter.
Last Thursday, Evans was served with pre-termination papers by the LMPD.