LOUISVILLE, KY — A Louisville police officer is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning.
Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, Chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, has confirmed the officer was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near West Kentucky Street when shots were reportedly fired from a nearby home.
The officer was shot in the torso, and he was rushed to the University of Louisville hospital.
A supporting officer at the scene reportedly fired back but was not injured.
According to LMPD, SWAT and hostage negotiators are at the scene where the shooting happened, and the public is being advised to stay in their homes until an “all-clear” is given.
There are no confirmed arrests at this time, but three people have been detained.
There is body camera footage of the incident and Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said it will be released in 10 business days.
Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg both tweeted about the situation, and asked the public to join them in sending thoughts and prayers to the officer's family.
