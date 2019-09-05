LOUISVILLE, KY — The Louisville Zoo introduced its new 1-month-old African elephant calf to the public Thursday. The zoo says the baby has been bonding with its mother, Mikki, in an indoor space over the past month, and they've just started spending mornings outside in the elephant yard before the zoo opens.
The male calf was born at 11:24 p.m. on Aug. 2. The zoo says he's only the second elephant born there in the zoo's more than 50-year history.
The zoo says visitors can generally expect to see the calf each day from 10 a.m. to noon, but viewing times will be limited, varied and subject to change, because he and his mother are "still in an acclimation period." Part of that process, the zoo explains in a news release, involves scheduling time for the mother and baby with the zoo's elephant herd matriarch, an Asian elephant named Punch.
The calf and Punch have been able to see and smell each other from adjacent stalls, but they haven't been in the same enclosure yet. "As with any new animal, the zoo staff will observe the elephants’ behaviors closely to determine when they are ready for each new step," the news release says.
The zoo has not named the calf yet, and plans to hold a naming contest for him.
To keep up to date on Mikki and her calf, visit louisvillezoo.org/mikki.