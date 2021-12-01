The Louisville Zoo has reported the death of Bart, a male California sea lion.
Bart was the second California sea lion to be born at the Louisville zoo in its 52-year history.
Bart was 28 years old. The median life expectancy for a California sea lion is 23.3 years.
“Bart was a favorite amongst guests because of his large stature and beloved amongst staff because of his even larger personality,” said Executive Director Dan Maloney. “It is never easy to say goodbye to any animal ambassador. We will miss how Bart blew raspberries at the crowds as well as soaking some “lucky” guests during pinniped training sessions.”
