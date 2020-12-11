LOUISVILLE, KY — The Louisville Zoo says NeeCee, a five-year-old female snow leopard at the zoo, is the first snow leopard to test positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.
The Zoo is waiting for test results for the two male snow leopards, Kimti and Meru, but says all three cats are doing well with very mild symptoms and their health is being monitored by zoo staff.
Due to mild symptoms, the zoo says they chose not to anesthetize the cats for an invasive diagnostics and instead sent fecal samples to the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Illinois. The samples were sent on Dec. 4 and were tested on Dec. 7. The zoo says a positive result at a regional lab is presumptive until confirmed at the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
The zoo says it anticipates the cats' health to improve in the coming days and all cats are expected to recover. No other animals at the zoo are showing symptoms at this time.
The zoo says based on current knowledge, the risk of infected animals spreading the COVID-19 virus to humans is considered low, as the novel coronavirus disease is predominantly transmitted from person to person. The zoo says it reopened last spring with safety precautions and public health inspections and remains open through the winter.
The zoo says senior staff veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi met with the keeper staff to set more precautions for caring for the snow leopards — including more personal protective equipment. The zoo says all staff are following CDC and Louisville Metro Health and Wellness COVID-19 safety protocols.
The zoo says the snow leopards are off exhibit while NeeCee recovers and while the zoo waits for the test results of the other two cats.
The zoo says the three snow leopards starting having an occasional dry cough or wheeze, within the last two weeks. The staff says NeeCee might have gotten infected from an asymptomatic staff member, despite their precautions.
The snow leopards were tested for the virus with approval by state officials from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The zoo says zoo keepers working with animals starting wearing PPE in April and all staff go through a health screening at the start of their day, stay home if feeling unwell, and are tested if they start having symptoms of COVID-19.
“Fortunately, based on clinical cases in large cats at other zoos in the country to this point, SARS-CoV-2 infection does not appear to be life-threatening,” says Dr. Gyimesi. “We will be closely monitoring the snow leopards for ongoing symptoms and resampling them to identify when they have cleared the infection.”
The Zoo says four tigers and three lions tested positive at an Association of Zoos and Aquariums in New York. Three more tigers at an AZA in Tennessee were confirmed this fall. The zoo says, so far, all infected animals have recovered and are doing well.
You can see a list of confirmed cases in animals by clicking here. In Kentucky, there has been one confirmed case of SARS-COV-2 in a domestic cat.
“We would like to thank everyone for their help and support, including the University of Illinois, College of Veterinary Medicine Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory; USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Department for Public Health, Louisville Metro Health and Wellness and the CDC,” said Zoo Director John Walczak. “We are thankful for our dedicated keeper and animal health staff whose care and observations led to the diagnosis of NeeCee.”
You can watch a video of Meru and Kimti by clicking here.
You can see the executive conference call by clicking here.