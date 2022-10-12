LOUISVILLE, KY — The Louisville Zoo is taking a precautionary measure to protect it's birds, temporarily closing public walk-through aviaries and moving some birds to protected areas.
According to a Wednesday release, the zoo is doing this out of an "abundance of caution," after a case of Avian Flu was discovered in a mixed-species flock of backyard poultry in Fayette County.
The zoo says Avian flu is highly contagious in birds, affecting domestic chickens and turkeys, but none of the Zoo's birds are showing and clinical signs of the disease. The virus can be passed to humans but it's incredibly rare, they explain, with only one person in the United States ever getting it. That person was reportedly involved in culling thousands of infected poultry.
Executive Director Dan Maloney says the zoo's highest priority is the safety and welfare of the animals, and the zoo still remains a very safe place for people to visit.
Until Avian Flu is no longer a threat, the Forest Bird Trail, African Penguin exhibits, Seller's Sea Eagle Aviary, and Lorikeet Landing will remain closed. Additionally, Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans, and a bald eagle will be relocated to prevent co-mingling with wild native waterfowl.
For more information about the Louisville Zoo, visit their website here.