PADUCAH — The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter says six-month-old Elsa loves everyone she meets, and she's looking for a forever home.
According to the shelter, Elsa is up-to-date on vaccinations and will be microchipped upon adoption. They believe she will be a medium to large dog.
Elsa's adoption fee is $120, but $80 will be refunded with proof of her spay.
She has reportedly been at the shelter for less than a month.
For more information about Elsa, call the shelter at (270) 759-4141 or send them an email at mccasapplication@gmail.com.
Click here and scroll down to download an adoption application.