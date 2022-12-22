Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday.
Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
To be eligible for the program, income can be up to and including 130% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Benefits are paid directly to the provider.
All applicants must submit the following documentation:
- Social Security card or Permanent Residence Card (Green Card) for each household member.
- Proof of each member's income from the preceding month.
- Most current heating bill, statement from landlord if heating expenses are included in rent or statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
- The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
To access fact sheets from the state’s six participating utility companies, click here.
The LIHEAP Crisis Component program is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in partnership with Community Action Kentucky agencies across the state.
To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452 or visit capky.org/network.