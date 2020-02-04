KARNAK, IL — The weather fluctuates constantly. One thing that shouldn't fluctuate is your ability to pay your gas or electric bill. There's a group that can help.
As the temperature goes down, our bills seem to go up, making it hard for some people to keep up with electric costs. The Shawnee Development Council is ready to help. Every year, the council helps more than 3,000 people with their electric, gas and propane bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
"It's very important, because right now the temperatures are not that extreme, but when it is really cold out, it could save someone's life," said Program Manager Stephanie Eskridge.
Eskridge can connect with customers, because she knows how dangerous severe weather can be.
"I remember during the ice storm I thought I was going to die. I had on clothes, coat, and extra covers on the bed. When I went to sleep that night, I didn't know if I was going to wake up that morning," said Eskridge.
It's a state-funded program with a budget of more than $1 million, but applications are down this year.
The council decided to extend its office hours to 7 p.m. on walk-in days at their centers to make themselves available to anyone who needs the service.
Robin Harris has used LIHEAP funds to help pay her electric and gas bills. She said it feels good to have support.
"A lot of people would be in the cold. The churches can only do so much. They don't have the money to pay the bill. All you have to do is miss one month, and they will cut it off," said Harris.
It's an important program in a time of need. This is a statewide program in Illinois. If you need assistance, contact the Shawnee Development Council, which can connect you with the facility closest to you. Hours and locations of facilities are listed in the image below.