FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky families at 130% of the Federal Poverty Guideline or below are invited to apply for one-time assistance with their heating costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Subsidy.
According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Community Action partnership, Kentucky's Community Action Network agencies are accepting the applications on a first-come, first-serve basis through December 16.
Applicants will be required to submit the following documentation with their application:
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence for each member of the household
- Proof of all household's income from the preceding month
- Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent or statement from your utility company if you participate in a pre-pay electric program
- The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
Assistance will be provided based on the household's income level, heating fuel type, and housing category. Eligible fuel types include wood, electric, natural gas, propane, coal, and fuel oil.
The benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor as opposed to the household, the release explains.
Community Action Kentucky says if you're eligible for assistance through LIHEAP, you may eligible for other utility services — including the Home Energy Assistance Program.
Kentucky residents interested in applying for these programs will need to contact their local outreach office. There are offices in all 120 Kentucky counties, the release explains. To find your local office, you can call 800-456-3452 or visit their website by clicking here.