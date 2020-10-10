BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Mississippi River is essential for farmers this time of year.
"Barge transportation, river transportation is still the cheapest way to move our product," says row crop farmer Allen Pace.
Because of recent low river levels, river transportation hasn't been as cheap for farmers as in past harvest seasons.
"The river has gotten low enough, they can't put the barges in and fill them up as much, as deep as they normally do," says Pace.
Ultimately, being unable to haul as much grain at one time costs granaries more. The granaries in turn pass that cost to the farmer, which cuts into their profits.
"Ten cents on a 60-bushel bean crop is $6 an acre. You times that by 1,000 acres, and you got $6,000 that's not coming to me as a farmer," says Pace.
Losing that $6,000 can be tough on farming operations that have experienced tight margins in the past few years due to trade tensions. Fortunately, trade tensions have eased as the United Sates has reached trade deals with China, Mexico, and Canada. Commodity prices are also rising during harvest season for the first time in many years, which Pace says is helping offset the rise in transportation costs.
Pace is a member of the Soybean Transportation Coalition. He says the group is pushing for a dredging project along a large portion of the Mississippi River to allow barges to carry bigger loads.
"Keeping the Mississippi dredged out is so important for our commerce, not just for agriculture. But there's so much that is coming up the river, like my inputs, such as fertilizer. The cheaper I can get it up to this area, the better it helps me on the inputs," says Pace.