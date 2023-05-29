HICKMAN, KY — Low water levels in the Mississippi River prompted the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to temporarily suspend service until further notice.
According to a Sunday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, when the river gets low it, becomes difficult enter and exit the ferry at both landings.
Additionally, the low water levels have led to a buildup of sand on the Missouri landing, making it impossible for the ferry to reach the ramp.
According to the release, the ferry will remain closed until there is either a substantial rainfall or arrangements can be made to move the sand.