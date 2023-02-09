CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Here's some good news for those who live and work in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. A recent Public Protection Classification survey gave the Cape Girardeau Fire Department an improved rating, which means lower insurance premiums for people in the city.
An insurance agent said homeowners in Cape Girardeau can expect to save $300 on annual premiums, and businesses owners will also save money, Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. said in a news release Wednesday. The fire department is one of 3,583 departments across the United states to receive a rating of 3/3X, the release says. That's an improvement from the 4/4X rating the fire department received after a 2017 survey.
The survey grades the community's structural fire suppression delivery system, 911 communications and the citywide water distribution system.