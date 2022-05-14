PADUCAH- The Lower Town Arts and Music Festival wrapped up on Saturday. Hundreds of people flocked to Paducah to take part. Local vendors and local businesses were able to take advantage of the increased foot traffic from the event.
The festival features art, food, and music from the western Kentucky region. Levi McDuffee, with Etcetera Coffeehouse, says it's a great way for businesses to help get new customers through the doors.
"We do get a lot of folks that maybe have discovered us for the first time, but a lot of times it's just locals who are popping in," McDuffee said.
Etcetera is one of the many businesses who benefit from the event. One location is just down the road from where the festival takes place.
"To have an event like Lower Town Arts & Music Festival that runs for that many years right there in our front door," McDuffee said. "We can't say how much that has done for us to help us to grow."
This is the first year the festival's been held after a two years, because of COVID-19, and the crowd didn't disappoint. Etcetera Coffeehouse says they were fully staffed in anticipation of the busy weekend.