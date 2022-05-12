PADUCAH — The LowerTown Arts and Music Festival is back! The two-day festival kicks off Friday evening in the LowerTown Arts District.
The event is presented by the Yeiser Art Center, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.
Organizers say the festival will open at 5 p.m. Friday, and run until 10:30 p.m. that night, with music beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, the festival will reopen at 10 a.m. and continue until 10:30 p.m.
The event includes art vendors, family friendly activities, food and beverage vendors and, of course, live music.
Musical acts performing this year include:
Friday's musical lineup
|Time
|Act
|6 p.m.
|The Wheelhouse Rousters
|8 p.m.
|Wolfpen Branch - headliner
|9:45 p.m.
|Tony Logue
|10:30 p.m.
|Paducah Beer Werks Afterparty: Hollerhead and special guests
Saturday's musical lineup
|Time
|Act
|11 a.m.
|Paducah Symphony Orchestra Youth & Children's Choir
|12:15 p.m.
|Jazz Patrol
|1:45 p.m.
|The Wheelers
|3 p.m.
|Judy & the Blue Rose
|4:30 p.m.
|Tall Tall Trees
|5:45 p.m.
|Callon B & the Hive
|7 p.m.
|Alozno Pennington Band
|8:30 p.m.
|Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - headliner
|10 p.m.
|Paducah Beer Werks Afterparty - Maewyn, Tall Tall Trees, Art Thieves
The Yeiser Art Center says food vendors you can expect include Branch Out Foods, Buzzard Brothers BBQ, Frosted by Mollie, the Kettle Corn Poppers, Lane's Concessions and Tony's Gyros. Organizers recommend bringing a chair or picnic blanket to sit on while enjoying the food, as well as beverages from Paducah Beer Werks, Schlafly, and Dry Ground Brewing Company.
And alongside the artist booths, you'll be able to find booths for local nonprofits, like Four Rivers Indivisible, LivWell Community Health Services, Lotus, Maiden Alley Cinema, Market House Theatre, The McGangster's and Omni Visions, as well as booths for the Murray State University Regional Campus, the Paducah School of Art and Design and WKMS.
Check out the LowerTown Arts and Music Festival Facebook page for more information about the performers and vendors you can expect at this year's event. Information can also be found at theyeiser.org.