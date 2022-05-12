LowerTown festival logo.png

PADUCAH — The LowerTown Arts and Music Festival is back! The two-day festival kicks off Friday evening in the LowerTown Arts District. 

The event is presented by the Yeiser Art Center, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. 

Organizers say the festival will open at 5 p.m. Friday, and run until 10:30 p.m. that night, with music beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, the festival will reopen at 10 a.m. and continue until 10:30 p.m. 

The event includes art vendors, family friendly activities, food and beverage vendors and, of course, live music. 

Musical acts performing this year include: 

Friday's musical lineup

Time Act
6 p.m. The Wheelhouse Rousters
8 p.m. Wolfpen Branch - headliner
9:45 p.m. Tony Logue
10:30 p.m. Paducah Beer Werks Afterparty: Hollerhead and special guests

Saturday's musical lineup

Time Act
11 a.m. Paducah Symphony Orchestra Youth & Children's Choir
12:15 p.m. Jazz Patrol
1:45 p.m. The Wheelers
3 p.m. Judy & the Blue Rose
4:30 p.m. Tall Tall Trees
5:45 p.m. Callon B & the Hive
7 p.m. Alozno Pennington Band
8:30 p.m. Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - headliner
10 p.m. Paducah Beer Werks Afterparty - Maewyn, Tall Tall Trees, Art Thieves

The Yeiser Art Center says food vendors you can expect include Branch Out Foods, Buzzard Brothers BBQ, Frosted by Mollie, the Kettle Corn Poppers, Lane's Concessions and Tony's Gyros. Organizers recommend bringing a chair or picnic blanket to sit on while enjoying the food, as well as beverages from Paducah Beer Werks, Schlafly, and Dry Ground Brewing Company. 

And alongside the artist booths, you'll be able to find booths for local nonprofits, like Four Rivers Indivisible, LivWell Community Health Services, Lotus, Maiden Alley Cinema, Market House Theatre, The McGangster's and Omni Visions, as well as booths for the Murray State University Regional Campus, the Paducah School of Art and Design and WKMS.  

Check out the LowerTown Arts and Music Festival Facebook page for more information about the performers and vendors you can expect at this year's event. Information can also be found at theyeiser.org.

LowerTown festival map.png

This map shows the area where the 2022 LowerTown Arts and Music Festival will be held. 