GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Local Planning Committee labeled Lowes Elementary School as a Priority 1 project for the district in August, but input from the Kentucky Department of Education is changing that decision. A new draft of the district's facility plan labels Lowes Elementary as a transitional facility, meaning it could close after final approval from KDE and the Graves County Board of Education.
People in the Lowes community have been pushing for the school to be a focus of the school district. The Lowes Elementary Priority #1 Facebook Page has more than 600 members. Like the other members of the group, Janie Burchard and Emily Barbee are pushing to keep the doors at Lowes open.
"We were told we were next, and every time they do not follow through. Where is this money going that you keep getting from the state? Why is it not going to our school," Burchard said.
"You're talking taking kids from right around here and sending them to schools they've never been to," Barbee said. "We are a community. We're a small community, but this school is a big part of our community. You close this school, we don't' have much left."
$11 million is the total amount needed to make the proper renovations to the school. KDE informed the school district that the maximum amount that can be put into the school district is capped at just over $6 million. That cap is driven by having less than 300 students enrolled at the school, Lowes Elementary currently has 217.
"Is that a feasible path forward? And then again from my perspective I'm trying to make recommendations on what's best for the district and the county as a whole," Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding said. "And knowing we have as many vacant seats at close by elementary schools, as what we have, I think the best path for our district moving forward is for Lowes to be transitional facility."
Madding says the plan is still a draft, and Lowes Elementary will remain a permanent facility until the plan gets approval from the state and the board of education. The newest district plan draft will be submitted to KDE for additional comments as soon as possible.
The Lowes Priority No. 1 group will continue pushing for the district to keep the building open.