PADUCAH — Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, Lowe's will be passing out free buckets of cleaning supplies to community members effected by flooding.
According to a news release from Lowe's, they will be passing out more than 450 free buckets of supplies at 3 different stores.
The buckets will include sponges, masks, flashlights, trash bags, and goggles to help with recovery and cleanup.
Buckets will be distributed at the following locations:
- Lowe's of Mayfield at 1208C Paris Road.
- Lowe's of Paducah at 5176 Hinkleville Road.
- Lowes of East Paducah at 3131 Irvin Cobb Drive.
The buckets will be distributed on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last.