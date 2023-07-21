Lowes storefront

PADUCAH — Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, Lowe's will be passing out free buckets of cleaning supplies to community members effected by flooding. 

According to a news release from Lowe's, they will be passing out more than 450 free buckets of supplies at 3 different stores. 

The buckets will include sponges, masks, flashlights, trash bags, and goggles to help with recovery and cleanup. 

Buckets will be distributed at the following locations:

  • Lowe's of Mayfield at 1208C Paris Road.
  • Lowe's of Paducah at 5176 Hinkleville Road.
  • Lowes of East Paducah at 3131 Irvin Cobb Drive.

The buckets will be distributed on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last. 