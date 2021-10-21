FRANKFORT, KY– During Thursday's "Team Kentucky" update, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced she would step down as Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC).
Coleman said the decision was made so she could focus exclusively on her role as Lieutenant Governor, and prioritize expanding job opportunities and economic gains for Kentuckians.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to be the first Lieutenant Governor in Kentucky’s history to simultaneously serve as the Secretary of Education and Workforce Development,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “With that said, there is so much work to be done in the education and workforce development arena to support an economy that is on fire, and I know that seeing these commitments through requires a laser-like focus. So, today I am saying farewell to my position as cabinet secretary because I know it is in good hands.”
Deputy Secretary Mary Pat Regan will assume the role of acting secretary of the EWDC.