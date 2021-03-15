PADUCAH — It's coming up on a year now since Wanda Reeps filed for unemployment in Kentucky. In September, she spoke out about thousands of dollars in back pay the state owed her.
"Do your job. Do your job. You know if you can't do your job, step aside," she told WPSD.
Reep is now back at work, but still has not received back pay.
"I keep going online, going through the motions, putting in my social security and my PIN and all that, and then they say queue line is full," Reep said.
She's experienced that for months, which is why Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman's advice to keep on calling doesn't mean much to Reep.
"I would just continue to make those phone calls and to email the folks that you've connected with at UI (the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance), and they will continue to work through as quickly as they can," Coleman said during a visit to west Kentucky Monday.
Coleman is under fire after a report from WDRB, a local news station in Louisville, revealed Coleman contacted Muncie McNamara — who was executive director of the state UI office — asking him to help certain people with their unemployment claims, including Coleman's hairdresser and someone she said was "a friend of a friend."
The station reports that Coleman sent text messages to McNamara asking him to help specific people in at least four instances.
Gov. Andy Beshear defended Coleman during a news conference Monday morning.
"There are people that are struggling to get their unemployment, and their information has been provided, and they can send that on to the office. And that's something that other officials have asked for, and that's a conduit we've tried to allow," Beshear said.
Reep says she will get the money she is owed. "I know the money is there," she said.
Coleman herself has not publicly responded to the accusations.
Coleman's spokesperson sent WDRB a statement that in part reads: "The administration, including the lieutenant governor, gets daily calls, emails and letters from the public, local officials and even the media, such as WDRB, asking for particular UI claims to be reviewed."
The Kentucky Republican Party also responded to the accusation. "Shows yet again that at every turn Governor Andy Beshear's administration puts politics first and everyday Kentuckians last," party spokesman Mike Lonergan said.
Eleven Kentucky Career Center locations are slated to open in April, including the Paducah office.
Coleman said Beshear has asked state legislators to budget about $50 million to update the state's antiquated unemployment system.
"He's put the money in the budget, and we have to hope the legislature keeps it there," Coleman said.
Coleman was in west Kentucky to visit COVID-19 vaccination sites. The lieutenant governor visited sites in Paducah and Graves County, where she thanked health care workers administering the shots. At Strawberry Hills pharmacy in Paducah, she was joined by Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer.