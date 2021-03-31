EDDYVILLE, KY — Akridge Hardware and Farm Supply is one of the busiest places in Eddyville. People are buying supplies for their spring projects and repairs. This isn't just a spring surge, though. It's been really busy for a year now. One of their biggest items they've sold over the past year is lumber.
"I mean, everything — gardening, landscape projects, lumber, you know — everything just took off, and really hasn't slowed down," says Paul Akridge.
People buying lumber are having to pay a lot more for it. Akridge says some types of lumber have doubled in price. In the past 10 months, lumber has increased by more than 170%. The price increase is being driven by large demand and other reasons related to the pandemic.
"Lumber mills got behind last summer. You know, were not producing, you know, logs, and then the demand shot up. So, all that just magnified as the year went on," says Akridge.
Gary Guess stopped by Akridge Hardware to buy a 25-foot wooden pole for a project on his farm.
"It's jumped outrageously," says Guess.
Guess says he was scared to even see what the poll was going to cost him.
"That 25-foot pole, $85. How much would it have run you a year ago? It probably would have been around $60 or $65," says Guess.
Akridge says despite the increase in price, people are still buying a lot of lumber.
"We're still selling quite a bit of lumber, because mostly it's for repair jobs, and building decks, and things like that," says Akridge.
Akridge says lumber prices in recent weeks have leveled out a little, but they're still at a record high. Akridge says his lumber suppliers are advising him prices could remain high for several months to come.