BALLARD COUNTY, KY — People in Ballard County came together Sunday to support a local boy who has been diagnosed with leukemia.
Amber Hayes and her employees at The Farm restaurant in La Center hosted a fundraiser Sunday for sixth-grader and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patient Hudson Pace.
Hannah Dixon, a restaurant employee, says Hudson is a fighter, and she believes he will get through this battle.
"Thinking about everything he's been through, he inspires me to keep going, because he's never given up, and he's not going to give up. He is just got to get through one more big fight, his Goliath if you will," Dixon says.
The fundraiser included a luncheon with fried and smoked chicken plates, as well as a cake auction — with 100% of the profits going to the Pace family. Hayes on Friday told Local The Farm originally expected to make 300 to 400 meals, but the response was so great that they planned to serve 750 lunches.
Dixon says this event shows how this community comes together to support one another.
"Everyone is family. Everyone knows everyone. Everyone is willing to come out and help and do whatever they can to make life easier for everyone around," Dixon says.
Hudson is no stranger to adversity. Four years ago, he had to wear a halo device because of a rare neck condition, and two years ago he and his father, Corey, were both injured in a farming accident.
Hudson's friends say he will beat cancer just like be beat those other health scares.
"No doubt, he's a fighter," friend and classmate Asher Hayes says.