PADUCAH - Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths worldwide, mainly because it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. That’s from the American Cancer Society.
The most common symptoms are shortness of breath, coughing up blood, a cough that won't go away, and chest pain.
In honor of November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Baptist Health Paducah is offering help to people at greatest risk for lung cancer.
The screening is similar to an MRI, it's painless, and non-invasive. The process doesn't take more than thirty minutes, and it's able to give a detailed look at the lungs to see if there are any signs of cancer. Medicare and most insurance will cover the cost of the low-dose CT lung screening for people who meet these Medicare criteria:
- You have to be between the ages of 55 to 77 years old
- If you smoked one pack a day for 30 years, or 2 packs a day for 15 years, or 3 packs a day for 10 years, or if you've actively smoked in the last 15 years.
Dr. Nicholas Lopez with Baptist Health Paducah says even if you don't meet the criteria, you should still be closely monitoring your health. Especially if you are a smoker, your family has history of lung cancer, or you've been exposed to certain carcinogens in the workplace or at home.
“Having that conversation, having that awareness, most folks are so surprised they had lung cancer and they didn't smoke, you still can get lung cancer,” Lopez said. “What's interesting about that is those may be able to be treated with different therapies that aren't the typical therapies. If you have symptoms like I'm a little sore today, like I pulled a muscle, you have to be thinking, ‘I pulled a muscle but how long ago did that happen?’ If you're not better in a few weeks, it's worth having the conversation,”
If you meet the lung screening criteria, you can ask your doctor or Baptist health to set up an appointment in the lung clinic, or click here for more information.