MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Allie Salin is a 5-year-old girl who lives in McCracken County. She was born 29 weeks early, and she's living with a chronic lung disease. Because of that illness, she's limited on what she can and can't do.
Her family is going to Disney World later this week, but unfortunately, she can't go. Luckily, Disney came to her Tuesday at school.
Allie's sister, Kaylee Salin, is a part of FCCLA — short for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America — at McCracken County High School. She and her peers decided to dress up as Disney characters, surprising little Allie at Reidland Elementary School.
As you can imagine, Allie loved it. Her mom says she's so proud of all the work Kaylee put into it.
"It makes me feel — can't describe it. I'm very proud," said Allie's mom, Dina Natero.
"Don't cry," Kaylee said.
"I'm not going to cry. It's overwhelming. The feelings are overwhelming right now," Natero said. "I'm very proud of her, the things that she does. She can take care of her sister better than a nurse can take care of her sister."
On top of all that, McCracken County Schools surprised Allie with this Power Wheel car, all decked out in Minnie Mouse, her favorite Disney character.