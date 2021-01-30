CALVERT CITY, KY—Calvert City's longest serving mayor, Lynn Jones, died early Saturday morning.
"He was a friend, he was my mentor, he was our vision. We are going to sorely miss him," said City Administrator John Ward, in a news release from the City of Calvert.
Jones died at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Marshall County Tribune Courier.
Jones has served as Calvert City's Mayor since 1998, according to the city's website. He's started working for Calvert City by serving four years on the City’s Municipal Water and Waste Board. From 1987 until 1997, he served as a member of Calvert City Council.
According to the Tribune Courier, Jones underwent open heart surgery on Jan. 19 and had suffered complications but appeared to be holding his own on Friday.
The release said Jones was a great supporter of Kentucky Dam Village and that his vision for the community was astounding.
"For this ‘carpet-bagger’ his warmth, humor, and support will be missed,” said Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Manager, Scot Ratzlaff.
Jones was born in a farm house along the western border of Calvert City. He attended Calvert City Elementary and North Marshall High School and continued his formal education at Paducah Junior College, Campbellsville College, Murray State University, and Liberty University.
He was also an avid Christian attending Pathway Baptist Church.
"Much of the improvements Calvert City experienced have Lynn’s handprint on it. He loved teaching his Sunday School Class. I believe it was the highlight of his week. He will be missed by many, but it has been a joy and privilege to have walked with Lynn,” said Pastor Mike Donald, of Pathway Baptist Church.
No funeral arrangements have been released.
This is a breaking new story. We will provide updates as we receive them.