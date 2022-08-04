Lynnette Williams has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 8th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
Votes are still being counted, but as of about 10:52 p.m., Williams has 63.23% of the vote, over Tim McDonald with 36.77&.
Williams will face off against incumbent Rep. David Kustoff in the general election.
As of about 10:52 p.m., Kustoff has 83.94% of the vote in the GOP primary, with the three other Republicans in that race — Bob Hendry, Danny Ray Bridger Jr. and Gary Dean Clouse — each garnering less than 10% of their party's votes.