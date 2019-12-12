LYON COUNTY, KY — More of your tax dollars will help house jail inmates. Lyon County does not have a jail, so the county pays other local jails to house their inmates.
The bill is projected to run around $515,000 this year, about $444,000 more than usual.
The county has one judge, Judge C.A. Woodall, who has a large caseload that slows down the process.
That leaves inmates in jail longer, costing taxpayers more.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White said the county government has a solution: bring in a second judge.
"I believe our judges are doing the best that they can. They work hard, but they're just so may cases. We need help," White says.
It costs Lyon County about $1,000 a month for each inmate. On average, inmates are there for about eight months. That's about $8,000 per inmate.
White said that cannot continue.
He said the money they have spent on housing inmates has increased by about 836% since 2013.
"It's not fair to the county taxpayer to fork out so much money when there are options that can be put into place that can fix this," said White.
White said Judge C.A. Woodall has the fifth highest caseload by circuit over the four counties in the 56th district. The counties include Lyon, Livingston, Trigg and Cardwell.
"About a quarter of the cases that are going through are family court cases, and if we had a family court judge that could concentrate on those, freeing up about 25% of the time for Judge Woodall," said White.
That extra time would allow Woodall to work on more cases, moving inmates out of jail quicker.
Several county employees in different sectors there have lost their jobs this fiscal year because of the high jail housing costs, putting a burden on those departments.
White said this cannot continue.
"We have cut a personnel out of the county clerk's office. We cut four people out of the county. I've also reduced the people that work at the park from three down to one part time," said White. "So, it's been a very difficult road that we're on right now trying to cut enough people and still provide basic services, and it's gotten very tight."
White has already written a letter to the Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice asking for an additional judge.
White will meet with state leaders, the judge executives who signed this letter and others on Dec 12 inside the Lyon County Judicial Center to talk about possible solutions.