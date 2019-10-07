Watch again

EDDYVILLE, KY — Lyon County, Kentucky, leaders have announced a joint effort to ensure every home and business in the county — no matter where it is — has access to fiber internet service.

On Monday afternoon, Judge Executive Wade White said the county is working with the Lyon County Industrial Development Authority (IDA), West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T), and the mayors of Kuttawa and Eddyville on the initiative.

"Fast, reliable internet service is as important now as other utilities, and without taking this seriously, we will all be left behind for the next 30 years," White said. "This is one of the most exciting things I have ever announced for the betterment of everyone in Lyon County."

To start off the initiative, the IDA is using $40,000 from the Tennessee Valley Authority, with another $40,000 being spent by WK&T. They will use the money to gather community input and create a build-out plan.

The community input will be collected using a website that is expected to be launched soon. If you are interested in giving input, call 844-910-LYON (5966) or email FiberForLyonCounty@WK.net to provide your contact information. WK&T will then notify you when the website becomes available.

People can also fill out physical forms to give their input. White says the forms will probably be at the library, the courthouse and other locations. Leaders will announce more details about the locations on Facebook.

White said the public can learn more about the initiative later this month during a joint meeting between the county, cities, the IDA and WK&T. They will be sharing the projected costs and other details, as well as answering questions. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Lyon Convention Center at Lee S. Jones Park.

The community input is important to help leaders get federal grants to fund the project. White says they will beginning applying for grants in December.

"It's going to change a lot of things in Lyon County," White told Local 6. "There's kids that can't do their studies. There's people that want to buy homes on our lake that have businesses that they can't run because they can't get internet service. There's current businesses right now that are struggling with good internet service. So, it's for everybody and it will make a huge difference in our county, both economically and just culturally."

Local 6 also talked with Nancy Gibson, who does customer service for a company in California. She works from her home in the Lyon County community of Suwanee, so she relies on the internet to solve problems for clients all over the world.

But she said her current DSL services drops out several times a day, making it more difficult to help clients.

"They're expecting information as quickly as I can. A lot of this is very time sensitive, because it's very perishable products. We're dealing with customs in foreign countries," said Gibson.

Gibson said if a reliable fiber network is built, it would attract more people to live in Lyon County.

"The draw of the community is always going to be here. It's a beautiful environment. The people here are very nice. There are enough amenities to attract people for the fun," said Gibson. "But when you are not vacationing here, when you are actually having to live here, you’re really missing out on having that ability to be in a much faster internet."