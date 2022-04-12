LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White has announced multiple storm shelter locations have been established in the county in advance of severe weather expected in the area on Wednesday.
Locations include:
- Hopewell Baptist Church on Hopewell Road in Kuttawa
- Chestnut Oak Methodist Church at 87 KY 1271 in Kuttawa
- Kuttawa First Baptist Church at 316 Walnut Drive in Kuttawa
- Macedonia Baptist Church at 3124 KY 93 North in Kuttawa
- Eddyville First Baptist Church at 216 Jenkins Road in Eddyville
- Lamasco Baptist Church at 12592 State Route 93 South in Eddyville
- The Lyon County Judicial Building at 500 West Dale Ave. in Eddyville
In a Facebook post announcing the storm shelter locations, White says county leaders expect the storms to start sometime around 1 p.m., and if that's the case, the shelters will open around noon. White warns that the opening time is subject to change if the time the storms are expected to arrive changes. The judge executive says he will post updates to the county's Facebook page if the time frame changes.
White says small indoor pets will be allowed inside all of the storm shelter locations except Eddyville First Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church and the judicial center.
"If you choose to attend a shelter we will notify the location once all is clear. If damage happens to your home and you need a place to go immediately - please go to the Lyon Convention Center at Lee S Jones Park of Highway 93 south 1/2 mile below Eddyville," White writes.
