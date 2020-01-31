LYON COUNTY, KY — A school band director in west Kentucky has officially resigned after the school reportedly received complaints from parents.
The Herald Ledger in Eddyville reports that 23-year-old Josh Scott, who was named band director in Lyon County in August, has resigned. He was band director for Lyon County Middle School and Lyon County High School, as well as a tennis coach and teacher. The newspaper reports that Scott has resigned from all of those positions after school officials say he used poor judgement on a field trip.
Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russ Tilford told the paper that parents complained Scott "allowed for inappropriate music to be played and made inappropriate comments to students." Tilford told the Herald Ledger that, to his knowledge, nothing illegal took place, and no abuse or neglect was reported.
The superintendent told the paper that the school district has substitutes filling in for the rest of the current school year, and applications are being accepted for the band director position.
