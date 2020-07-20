LYON COUNTY, KY — The Lyon County Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the district conference room to discuss several back-to-school matters.
The special meeting agenda includes approving a bid to purchase cafeteria tables, student desks and chairs, as well as approving an amendment to the 2020-2021 school calendar, to change the length of a school day, and to approve a reopening plan for the upcoming school year.
Local 6 will keep you updated once the plans have been made.