LYON COUNTY, KY — The 60-year-old Lyon County man that tested positive for COVID-19 is still at home recovering. One of the people who came in contact with the person infected has been tested for the virus, and was found to not have it.
Even though only one person in the county has been diagnosed with the virus, COVID-19 is affecting the rest of the county. With grocery stores unable to keep a lot of meat on the shelves, people are turning to P&H Cattle Company.
"We're a little surprised with everything going on right now with the amount of business we're having," says Cali Parish.
Parish's family are part owners of P&H Cattle. They raise cattle, have the meat processed, and then sell it in their store, which is a big asset when a lot of grocery store shelves are bare.
"I think we all woke up in a different world last week, you know. It was just talked about and it became a reality earlier this week, so we definitely in the last couple of days have been getting more orders and people have been calling," says Parish.
Parish says typically they don't get a whole lot of business this time of year, but with people needing a place to buy meet right now, shoppers have been turning to them.
"Our people are very scared right now, but we want to calm them and let them know that we have the food and you will not go hungry, that farmers are here to feed you," says Parish.
The Eddyville Food Giant Manager Mike Oliver says they have been getting regular shipments of goods, but keeping those goods on the shelf has been a challenge. An even bigger challenge, though, is making sure COVID-19 doesn't spread at the store.
"Just trying to keep our distance from everybody and telling everybody just to calm down. We've got hand sanitizer at the registers for customers to use if they are touching money and stuff, if they want to use hand sanitizer we've got it at the register," says Oliver.
P&H Cattle is open Thursday through Saturday. You can call ahead to see what they have in stock at 270-625-0610, or by visiting their Facebook page.