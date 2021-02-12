LYON COUNTY, KY — People in Lyon County woke up to slick roads again Friday morning. Salt trucks hit the slick roads early this morning salting the roads, and plowing the slush left behind.
Within a few hours, main roads in Eddyville were clear but wet. Any moisture left behind will more than likely refreeze and not be touched until temperatures get out of the teens early next week.
Local leaders hope the salt spread over the past few days will help with the next round of winter weather heading into our area next week. Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says they have plenty of salt for next week, and will be prepared to respond to whatever weather comes our way.
Now that we've made it through round one of this winter weather, everyone is bracing for round two.
A reminder: Even with main roads clear, any moisture left behind will refreeze again Friday night — which will again cause slick spots Saturday morning.