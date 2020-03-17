LYON COUNTY, KY — On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that a novel coronavirus case has been confirmed in Lyon County. Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says he has learned that patient is in isolation and had minimal contact with people.
White said Jim Tolley with the Pennyrile District Health Department reported to him that the 69-year-old man is isolated and is doing well.
The judge executive added that, starting next Monday, if you are considered to be in a high risk population in Lyon County and you do not have someone to help you get groceries or supplies, White can help connect you with volunteers to get you what you need so you don’t have to leave your home.
If you are a Lyon County resident who would be at high risk of complications from the virus, you can call 270-388-7311 to get that assistance.