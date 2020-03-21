LYON COUNTY, KY -- The Interim Public Health Director James Tolley says the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lyon County, Kentucky on March 17.
As of Saturday, the patient has been let out of quarantine under guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department of Health.
Lyon County says on their Facebook page that a complete investigation of this case and all the contacts has been made to the best of their ability.
They also say they have assisted to contain the spread in every way they know how. Additionally, they have helped submit several test from providers to the state lab and say, up to the time of the Facebook post, there are no other positive tests related to the first case and no positives from other tests submitted.
The Lyon County Facebook post says the Pennyrile District Health Department staff who first responded did not take a day off or any time off until ordered to do so yesterday.