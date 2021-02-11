LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County saw quite bit of ice accumulation and sleet Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That left behind slick roads for most of Wednesday.
"We're trying to get the roads the best it can be for those that got to get out and work," says Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White.
White says the county is expecting roads to refreeze into Friday morning. With the chance of sunshine late Friday afternoon, it'll be a race against time to clear the roads before temperatures dip into the teens and another winter weather event arrives next week.
"There should be a lot of salt on the roads after this event to help with the next snow round that comes, and we'll be able to use our plows more," says White.
Drivers that did brave the roads dealt with slick conditions most of Wednesday. David Howle says he's had enough of winter weather. He stopped in Eddyville Wednesday night on his trip from North Dakota to Alabama.
"I've been in it all the way across Missouri and all the way down here. Looks like I got a little ways, a little further to go," says Howle.
White says people need to pay attention and take precautions over the next couple of days.
"If people will take their time, they'll be OK," says White.