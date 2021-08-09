LYON COUNTY, KY— The Lyon County Fiscal Court has launched a new website to help residents access local services and information in a more convenient manner.
Click here to access the new website.
“Lyon County is always in pursuit of what best serves the needs of our community” Executive Judge Wade White said. “This website is an investment to make information transparent, provide easy access, and overall to be a convenient resource for our residents and visitors alike community.”
The website was developed by local start-up Collaborative Marketing & Creative Services.
The new website offers features such as:
• Online booking for park and convention venues
• Find My District tool to help voters more easily find their representative
• County Department Directory
• Fiscal Court Meeting Video Archive featuring the latest public meetings
• Budget, Finance, and Ordinance information
• Links to pay property taxes, Court fines, child support
• Links for vehicle/boat registration and voter registration
• Convenient links to local utility providers including water, electric, internet, and waste
• Code Red Weather Alert Sign up button