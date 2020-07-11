LYON COUNTY, KY -- COVID-19 has changed a lot for the class of 2020, cancelling events like proms, senior trips and more.
One local high school gave their graduating class an in-person commencement on Saturday.
Lyon County High School graduates, faculty, staff and families sat socially distanced, wearing masks inside the school's gymnasium.
COVID-19 may have changed a few things about their graduation, but these seniors were just happy to be in the same room with their friends and family.
Valedictorian, Alley Culp shared a heartfelt message with her peers.
"We've exceeded all expectations just as we've always done and will continue to do for the rest of our lives." said Culp.
Principal Tom Radivonyk and students gave speeches.
Some of the speeches were funny, while others were heartwarming.
Students walked across the stage, receiving their diplomas, congratulations, and time to dedicate two roses to the special people in their lives.
Radivonyk was proud to say the least.
"I really do believe you grow through resilience and through difficult times," said Radivonyk.
"All 58 of our graduates have made it to this point." said Radivonyk.
Graduating seniors Breanna Hawkins and Haley McAlpin enjoyed the graduation.
"It just feels good to finally have my diploma in my hand," said Hawkins.
Both said they will miss everyone.
"They shaped me into the person I am today big time, especially Mr. Rod my principal," said McAlpin.
Radivonyk said he is proud of their accomplishments.
"I'm really proud of them and excited for their futures, I'm just proud," said Radivonyk.
The Class of 2020 did not have the ideal senior year, but they came out stronger and more resilient, ready for what lies ahead.
"No one has ever been like us and no one class will ever be like us in the future, " said Culp.
"We're the class that is the exception not the rule, we're the class of 2020."
The students received two caps, one to stay at home and another to throw.
The caps thrown remained on the ground as a COVID-19 precaution.
If you would like to watch the entire graduation, visit Lyon County Schools' YouTube channel.